Malta: Konrad Mizzi removed from PL parliamentary group

The Times reports that the Labour Party executive voted to expel former minister Konrad Mizzi from the PL parliamentary group. Mizzi said that he was ‘side lined’ and not given the opportunity to defend himself.

Another story reports that assistant Police Commissioner Alessandra Mamo will head the Economic Crimes Unit, replacing Ian Abdilla. New police chief Angelo Gafà said the decision is not motivated by lack of confidence in Abdilla.

