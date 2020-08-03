Malta: Konrad Mizzi associated engaged to prep Enemalta officials

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that a close associate of former Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi, David Galea, had been tasked with preparing Enemalta officials to answer questions about the Electrogas deal by the parliamentary public accounts committee.

Another story speaks to the president of the doctors’ association, Martin Balzan, who warned that the rise in coronavirus cases may be higher than reported because of long waiting lists for swab tests.

