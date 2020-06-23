Tue. Jun 23rd, 2020

Malta: Keith Schembri was instructed by Joseph Muscat to contact Yorgen Fenech

23rd June 2020
The Times leads with the testimony of Keith Schembri in court who said that he was told by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to persuade Yorgen Fenech not to leave Malta, days before his eventual arrest in November.

Another story quotes nominated Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà who told parliament that the police found little cooperation from jurisdictions outside the EU, slowing down anti-money laundering probes.

