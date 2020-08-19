Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Keith Schembri told doctor to delete messages

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that former chief of staff Keith Schembri had instructed family doctor Adrian Vella to delete his WhatsApp app before answering the door to the police. Vella said that the Police Commissioner at the time called him a liar when he was under interrogation.

Another story says that the coronavirus reproduction rate has risen to 2.5 as another 48 infections were recorded on Tuesday. Over 1,200 people are currently in quarantine while two patients are in intensive care.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: