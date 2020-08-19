Malta: Keith Schembri told doctor to delete messages

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that former chief of staff Keith Schembri had instructed family doctor Adrian Vella to delete his WhatsApp app before answering the door to the police. Vella said that the Police Commissioner at the time called him a liar when he was under interrogation.

Another story says that the coronavirus reproduction rate has risen to 2.5 as another 48 infections were recorded on Tuesday. Over 1,200 people are currently in quarantine while two patients are in intensive care.

