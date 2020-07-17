Malta: Justice Minister says law amendments align with Venice Commission

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis who warned the opposition that if it voted against a series of bills, it would be voting directly against the recommendations of the Venice Commission on which the proposed amendments are based.

Another story says that EU leaders are today meeting for the first in-person summit since the Covid-19 outbreak. The two items on the agenda are the economic recovery plan and the Multi-annual Financial Framework.

