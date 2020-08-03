Malta: Jurassic World filming comes to Malta this month

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The latest instalment of the Jurassic World movie franchise will start shooting in Malta this month after the introduction of “strict COVID-19 measures”, according to the film commissioner.

The €200 million film had halted shooting just two weeks into production earlier this year due to the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

It is understood that film stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Sam Neill will all be on the island.

More than 5,000 swab tests to be carried out among crew

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 16:40

Like this: Like Loading...

Related