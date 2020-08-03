Malta: Jurassic World filming comes to Malta this month

3rd August 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The latest instalment of the Jurassic World movie franchise will start shooting in Malta this month after the introduction of “strict COVID-19 measures”, according to the film commissioner.

The €200 million film had halted shooting just two weeks into production earlier this year due to the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

It is understood that film stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Sam Neill will all be on the island.

More than 5,000 swab tests to be carried out among crew

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 16:40

Tags:

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Portugal’s tourism sector still devastated by coronavirus in June

3rd August 2020

Philippines reports 3,226 new coronavirus infections, 46 more deaths

3rd August 2020

French manufacturing picks up in July but new orders stagnate

3rd August 2020

Rival drugmakers launch joint trial of medicines for COVID-19

3rd August 2020

Photo Story: Mass in the Netherlands

3rd August 2020

Photo Story: Wildfires in California

3rd August 2020

Chinese artificial intelligence company files $1.4 billion lawsuit against Apple

3rd August 2020

German factories post first growth in activity since Dec 2018

3rd August 2020

UK signs deal with Wockhardt to boost vaccine manufacturing process

3rd August 2020
%d bloggers like this: