Malta: Jurassic World filming comes to Malta this month
Reading Time: < 1 minute
The latest instalment of the Jurassic World movie franchise will start shooting in Malta this month after the introduction of “strict COVID-19 measures”, according to the film commissioner.
The €200 million film had halted shooting just two weeks into production earlier this year due to the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
It is understood that film stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Sam Neill will all be on the island.
More than 5,000 swab tests to be carried out among crew
Source: Times of Malta
Updated 16:40
