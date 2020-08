Indonesia reports 1,902 new coronavirus infections, 69 deaths Indonesia reported 1,902 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, bringing the total number of case...

Parents who give youngsters “sips” of alcohol increase their risk of binge-drinking Many parents encourage children to have small sips of alcohol at the dinner table in the belief it ...

Malta-24 News Briefing Wednesday 19th August 2020 – UPDATE Updated 1645 - Newsportal Review Times of Malta says that Finland has become the latest country...

Malta: Finland is latest country to impose Malta travel restrictions Finland has become the latest country to announce restrictions on arrivals from Malta as coronaviru...

Malta: Sliema double-murder: Police hunt for three men who shot dead couple at home Police are verifying whether a home invasion on the Sliema home of the wealthy art collector Christ...

Malta: 47 new cases of Covid-19 in Malta – another 18 recover The Health Ministry has confirmed that another 47 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Mal...

Malta: Jurassic World: Dominion reportedly scales back Malta shoot Entertainment news portal Variety has reported that Universal has decided to change its planned sho...

Malta: Broadcasting Authority Stands by decision to censor journalists’ questions The Broadcasting Authority (BA) will not back down from its decision to censor the questions made b...

Malta: Police are looking for three people who were seen fleeing the residence Police are searching for three people who were seen fleeing the residence on Locker Street in S...

Malta: Three cars catch fire in Iklin No one was injured after 3 cars caught fire in Triq Ġuże Galea in Iklin. Source: One News Upd...

PizzaExpress to close down 73 UK outlets as rental costs turn unviable PizzaExpress has decided to close 73 of its 449 UK restaurants due to coronavirus lockdowns and hig...

First night of virtual Democratic convention draws 19.7 million viewers on 10 U.S. TV networks A total of 19.7 million people watched the first night of the virtual Democratic National Conventio...

Photo Story: Confession in times of the coronavirus pandemic A woman confesses to a father in the Iglesia del Carmen, in Panama City, Panama. Panama re...

Photo Story: Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery in Glasgow opened to public Staff members enjoy a bit of fun with a bust of Queen Victoria in the Kelvingrove Museum and Art Ga...

China evacuates 100,000 as floods threaten heritage site Floods on the upper reaches of China’s Yangtze river forced authorities to evacuate more than 100,0...

Britain to introduce legally binding environmental targets Britain said it would bring in legally binding targets on air quality, waste reduction, biodiversit...

UAE connects first unit of Barakah nuclear plant to national grid The United Arab Emirates has connected the first unit at its Barakah nuclear power plant to the nat...

North Macedonia opens door for possible future Albanian PM An Albanian might lead the Macedonian government after Zoran Zaev, but only for 100 days at the end...

Marriott faces London lawsuit over vast data breach Marriott International Inc , the world's largest hotel operator, is facing a London class action br...