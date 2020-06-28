Malta: Joseph Muscat to exit politics in October

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times claims that former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is set to resign from parliament around October. The paper says that plans to step down this month were delayed after his name was mentioned in court by Keith Schembri.

Another story speaks to the president of the Hotels and Restaurants Association, Tony Zahra, who said that there is still uncertainty in the industry this summer as many prospective tourists have not confirmed their travel plans.

