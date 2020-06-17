Malta: Joseph Muscat non-committal on chief of staff involvement

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today says that former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat refused to comment on claims by court witnesses implicating chief of staff Keith Schembri and cabinet minister Chris Cardona in the Caruana Galizia assassination plot.

Another story reports that PL deputy leader Chris Cardona had not yet formally resigned hours after the Prime Minister announced that he had reached an agreement with him to step down imminently.

