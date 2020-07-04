Malta: Joseph Muscat found in breach of ethical behaviour

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that a parliamentary committee could impose sanctions on MP Joseph Muscat for receiving expensive gifts from businessman Yorgen Fenech. The former Prime Minister said he disagreed with the conclusion reached by the Commissioner for Standards.

Another story quotes Parliamentary Secretary for Citizenship Alex Muscat who said that an overhaul of the IIP scheme could be introduced as early as September. Applicants will now be required to reside in Malta for at least a year to be eligible for citizenship.

