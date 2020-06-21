Malta: Joseph Muscat discussed middleman with Yorgen Fenech

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times reports on claims by murder suspect Yorgen Fenech who said that former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat discussed Melvin Theuma twice in 2019 and asked him whether chief of staff Keith Schembri featured in Melvin Theuma’s recordings.

The paper publishes survey results about voting intentions which finds that 37 percent of people are undecided. Just as many said they would vote for the Labour Party, opening a 23 percentage point lead over the Nationalist Party.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related