Malta: Joseph Muscat denies talking to Yorgen Fenech about recordings

L-Orizzont quotes a Facebook post by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in which he denied claims that he asked Yorgen Fenech about the contents of the secret recordings made by the middleman in the Caruana Galizia case.

Another story reports that the European Parliament adopted a resolution condemning the killing of George Floyd in the USA. MEPs urged the European Commission to take a firm stand against racism.

