Malta: Joseph Muscat denies claims by Yorgen Fenech

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that businessman Yorgen Fenech had told investigators that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat asked him whether his chief of staff Keith Schembri was named in the secret recordings by middleman Melvin Theuma. Muscat denied the claims.

Another story says that the police have not yet established a motive in the case of the double murder in Sliema on Tuesday, but investigators believe that it may be an act of revenge rather than a botched up robbery attempt.

The paper carries an interview with Gozo’s new bishop Fr Anton Teuma who speaks about a ‘shocking experience’ he had when a young woman had confessed to killing five people.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...