Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Joseph Muscat denies claims by Yorgen Fenech

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that businessman Yorgen Fenech had told investigators that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat asked him whether his chief of staff Keith Schembri was named in the secret recordings by middleman Melvin Theuma. Muscat denied the claims.

Another story says that the police have not yet established a motive in the case of the double murder in Sliema on Tuesday, but investigators believe that it may be an act of revenge rather than a botched up robbery attempt. 

The paper carries an interview with Gozo’s new bishop Fr Anton Teuma who speaks about a ‘shocking experience’ he had when a young woman had confessed to killing five people. 

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: