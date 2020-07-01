Malta: Jason Azzopardi will not retract breach of privilege claim

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that Opposition MP Jason Azzopardi was found in breach of privilege by the House Speaker over claims the former Prime Minister knew of the Caruana Galizia murder plot. Azzopardi, however, refuses to withdraw the statement.

Another story says that the €100 vouchers announced in the government’s regeneration plan will start being sent out from the coming week. The paper says 25,000 businesses will benefit directly from the system.

