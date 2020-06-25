Malta: Investigators found details of middleman’s pardon on Yorgen Fenech

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times follows the testimony of Inspector Kurt Zahra before the Caruana Galizia inquiry where he said that Yorgen Fenech had photos of the terms and conditions of the pardon granted to middleman Melvin Theuma.

Another report quotes a review by the Auditors Office which questioned the ability of the Occupational Health and Safety Authority to look out for and report safety hazards in minor construction projects.

