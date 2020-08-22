Preloader
Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Investigators believe double murder could be retribution

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon speaks to friends and relatives of murder victims Chris Pandolfino and Ivo Maciejovski following the details of the autopsy. The paper says that the police have reasons to believe that this was an act of revenge over a business deal.

The paper quotes PN Leader Adrian Delia who said that the opposition will not allow political interference in the programming schedule of the national broadcaster. Delia was reacting to the decision to take Xarabank off the waves.

Another story reports that the security detail guarding Joseph Muscat’s private residence have been transferred to other divisions, but the former Prime Minister still has a fixed point. The paper reports that Muscat was interrogated by the police on Friday afternoon.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: