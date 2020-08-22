Malta: Investigators believe double murder could be retribution

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon speaks to friends and relatives of murder victims Chris Pandolfino and Ivo Maciejovski following the details of the autopsy. The paper says that the police have reasons to believe that this was an act of revenge over a business deal.

The paper quotes PN Leader Adrian Delia who said that the opposition will not allow political interference in the programming schedule of the national broadcaster. Delia was reacting to the decision to take Xarabank off the waves.

Another story reports that the security detail guarding Joseph Muscat’s private residence have been transferred to other divisions, but the former Prime Minister still has a fixed point. The paper reports that Muscat was interrogated by the police on Friday afternoon.

