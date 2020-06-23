Malta: Investigator says that Yorgen Fenech’s claims were not corroborated

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon follows the testimony in court of inspector Kurt Zahra who said that claims by Melvin Theuma were corroborated while those made by Yorgen Fenech were not. The former’s request for pardon was recommended while the latter’s request was refused.

Another story quotes Opposition Leader Adrian Delia who accused the Prime Minister of siding with those who ‘robbed the country’ against the interests of the people. Delia was referring to the €10 million investment in a windfarm in Montenegro by Enemalta.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...

Related