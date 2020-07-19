Malta: Institutional reform giving Malta moral authority in EU budget negotiations – Abela

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The institutional reforms implemented by the government in the past months are giving Malta a stronger moral authority in difficult EU-level negotiations on a €1 trillion budget, Robert Abela said.

“Things don’t seem to be going very well in terms of the [overall] success of the discussions. In terms of the package for Malta, we will get to the arrangement we want. But, when it comes to the seven-year budget and the COVID recovery fund, discussions have stalled. The biggest issue is related to the coronavirus fund and its architecture,” Abela said during a telephone interview on ONE Radio on Sunday.

Source: MaltaToday

Updated 16:30

