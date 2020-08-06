Malta: Industrial Production up in June

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Index of Industrial Production rose by 3.1 percent in June from the month before, lifted mainly by consumer goods (+4.3%) and capital goods (+3.7%), Figures by the National Statistics Office shows an upturn in the index following declines in April and May.

June was the first month in the year under review that all industrial activities reported increases, hot on the heels of March and April 2020 which recorded decreases across all main groupings.

Compared with the June 2019, Industrial Production fell by 3.3 percent following a drop in all industrial groupings except for consumer goods which registered an increase of 4.3 percent. The most significant decrease was registered in the production of capital goods, which fell by 19.4 percent. Intermediate goods and the energy sector declined by 3.8 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

