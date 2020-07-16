Malta: Industrial dispute at Water Services Corporation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont announces that the General Workers Union registered an industrial dispute with the Water Services Corporation over delays in the finalisation of a new collective agreement for employees.

The paper quotes PN Leader Adrian Delia who said that the vote of confidence in the party’s executive council on Tuesday was ‘a declaration’ but does not have any consequence according to the statute.

