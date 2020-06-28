Malta: Increase in online fraud cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Illum carries an interview with the Police Cyber Crime Unit which said there were more than 200 reports of online fraud since the beginning of the year, a ‘substantial increase’ from the previous years.

The paper quotes a survey which shows that almost 63 percent of people support the Individual Investment Scheme, but 29 percent say it requires changes to safeguard against abuse. The survey was presented to the government.

