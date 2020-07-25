Malta: Increase in annual inflation rate

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The annual rate of inflation in June rose 0.72 percent compared with the same month the year before. Figures by the National Statistics Office show that inflation as measured by the Retail Price Index, increased from 0.66 percent in May.

The 12-month moving average rate was 1.20 percent, the lowest rate in the first six months this year. The highest rate in 2020 was recorded in January, when it stood at 1.63 percent.

Food prices were the highest contributors to the increase in inflation in June, increasing by 0.58 percentage points. The second-highest increase was registered in Housing, rising by 0.17 points.

On the other hand, the biggest downward turn was observed in Recreation and Culture, which slid by 0.23 percentage points followed by Clothing and Footwear with a decrease of 0.12 points.

