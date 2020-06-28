Malta: In less than 12 hours, second man injured in fight at St. Paul’s Bay

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In less than 12 hours, a second man has been injured in fight with a knife at St. Paul’s Bay.

This time, a 50-year-old man was slightly injured during an argument this morning.

In a statement, the police said he was injured by a 44-year-old man at a shop in Triq Isouard in St Paul’s Bay at around 0930am.

They said the victim was left injured in the shop and the aggressor escaped. Both men are Egyptian.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 17:05

