Malta: ‘I’m super happy’ – Maltese swimmer completes Sicily-St Julian’s swim

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Maltese swimmer Neil Agius has completed the daunting 100 km swim between Sicily and St Julian’s, more than six hours ahead of schedule.

He left from Ragusa yesterday at 5.15am and was expected to reach the San Giljan waterpolo club at 4pm, but arrived at around 9.15am to rounds of applause and celebration by many people who had gathered at the club (see video).

Source: The Malta Independent

Updated 17:25

Like this: Like Loading...

Related