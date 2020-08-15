Malta: Hundreds of people in self-isolation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that there are 1,200 people currently in quarantine, among them 143 healthcare workers. The number of active Covid-19 decreased from 528 to 505 after 54 recoveries were registered on Friday.

Another story says that the UK is the biggest market for incoming tourism and the decision by the British government to delist Malta from the safe zone was a major blow to the tourism sector.



Like this: Like Loading...

Related