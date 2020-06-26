Malta: Hundreds of accompanied children arrived in Malta last year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes a United Nations report saying that 768 children arrived in Malta unaccompanied last year. Among its recommendations, the UN calls for better physical barriers to separate children from adults at open centres.

Another story speaks with two couples who are waiting to be united with their adoptive children from India. The parents speak about their ordeal as the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted their plans with cases continuing to spread across the south-Asian country.

