Malta hoping to be 2020 music festival island as European countries in ‘parallel universe’ – BBC

The BBC reports that while there is concern about travelling around Europe at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has ruined many plans for the summer, Malta spotted an opportunity to become the 2020 music festival hotspot.

The BBC reports that there are four music festivals are planned in Malta over the next few months, focusing on the fact that the line-ups are full of British artists like Chase and Status, Aitch, AJ Tracey and Fatboy Slim, with their social media targeting people in the UK with information on flight prices.

Meanwhile The Times of Malta reports that thousands of revellers from overseas are heading to Malta this summer, as the country opens its doors to mass events while others across Europe close theirs.

The report states that the Mediterranean country relies heavily on tourism, with about half a million Brits visiting every year. It’s now on the government’s green light travel list, but unsurprisingly, there are concerns about what might happen if loads of people pile onto the island.

The BBC report says that the parties/festivals Rhythm + Waves, Escape 2 the Island, the BPM Festival and Mi Casa are all being advertised online. Another festival on the island, Back to the Future, was cancelled due to low ticket sales.

It quotes DJs Friction and Eats Everything telling Radio 1 Newsbeat they signed up because of assurances they have been given about safety.

The report also refers to the company running the festivals says Malta residents are happy to welcome British people.

“Tourism plays a very important role in our economy,” says Nicky Spiteri, who runs 365 Entertainment. “Hotels, restaurants, taxi drivers and clubs are welcoming these festivals – it can save their season.” His company has been putting on events in Malta for over 20 years, including Annie Mac’s Lost and Found Festival and Creamfields Malta. Nicky says he’s been working with the government to bring in a number of safety measures – like temperature checks on arrival, sanitisation stations and steps to keep two metre social distancing at all times.

BBC / Times of Malta

