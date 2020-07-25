Malta: Highest spike in Covid-19 cases in five weeks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont says that the rise in Covid-19 cases reported on Friday was the highest since mid-June. The paper says that people have raised concerns over mass events such as parties and feast marches.

Another story quotes former PN MP Franco Debono who said that it was ‘ironic’ that Lawrence Gonzi was supporting dissenting members of the PN parliamentary group. Debono said that there had been attempts to silence him when he was a rebel MP.

The paper annouces that the permanent committee for Gozo affairs is proposing measures to allow more Gozitans to work from home.

