Malta: Hermann Schiavone willing to step down from Opposition benches

The Independent speaks to Opposition MP Hermann Schiavone who said he would be prepared to give up his seat for Bernard Grech to be co-opted in his place, if the PN leadership hopeful wins the contest against Adrian Delia.

Another story quotes the Health Ministry which said that nearly 1,800 swab tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with a total of more than 141,700 since the start of the outbreak. The number of infections in Malta add up 1,089 since the pandemic began.

