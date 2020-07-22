Malta: Henley & Partners cut out of new citizenship programme

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reveals that a newly planned citizenship-by-investment scheme to replace the IIP will no longer include a concessionaire. The government is set to be held liable for losses incurred by agents Henley and Partners.

Another story reports that Malta is expected to contribute €1.2 billion to the EU’s Multi-annual Financial Framework over the coming seven years. Between 2028 and 2056, the country will pay €15 million a year in loan repayments.

