Malta: Healthcare deal was handled by Konrad Mizzi

Illum reviews that National Auditor’s report on the privatisation of three public hospitals which found a lack of due diligence and poor feasibility processes. The paper says that the concession was entirely ‘in the hands’ of former minister Konrad Mizzi.

A second story says that former PN Secretary General Joe Saliba is offering advice to current leader Adrian Delia. The report says that other party veterans are lending a hand amid the leadership crisis.

