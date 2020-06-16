Malta: Health Minister warns against crowds

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne who warned that the coronavirus is still active in the community and asked people to observe social distancing. He said that mass events should be avoided.

The paper carries a statement by PL MEP Josianne Cutajar who said that comments by PN official Louis Galea were an insult to people with cancer. Galea likened problems within the party in government to a cancer spread.

