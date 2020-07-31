Malta: Health Minister announces new directives

31st July 2020
4The Independent reports the announcement of new safety protocols for mass events by the government following a spike in Covid-19 cases within a few days. Local feast marches are banned, and crowded gathering will be restricted to venue size.

Another story says that the victim of a shooting in Mqabba on Thursday drove his car towards a crowd of people that was watching a fireworks display. The medical team on site rushed the wounded man and his shot cousin to hospital.

