Malta: ‘He pointed the gun at my forehead’ – victim describes armed robbery on beach

A man has described the terrifying moment a hooded man pointed a gun at his forehead as he was relaxing at a beach on Monday afternoon.

Joseph Galea and a friend were in Pembroke when two hooded men approached them, one ordering him to hand over his money at gunpoint.

Galea helped police track his phone’s last signal to a nearby boathouse in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq. Police patrolled the area from where they later arrested the two Maltese men – aged 18 and 23.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 16:50

