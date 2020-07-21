Malta: ‘He pointed the gun at my forehead’ – victim describes armed robbery on beach
A man has described the terrifying moment a hooded man pointed a gun at his forehead as he was relaxing at a beach on Monday afternoon.
Joseph Galea and a friend were in Pembroke when two hooded men approached them, one ordering him to hand over his money at gunpoint.
Galea helped police track his phone’s last signal to a nearby boathouse in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq. Police patrolled the area from where they later arrested the two Maltese men – aged 18 and 23.
Source: Times of Malta
Updated 16:50
