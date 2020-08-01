Malta: Half the eligible votes in the PN General Council cast

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that more than half the members of the PN General Council have cast their votes in the extraordinary session that will lead to either a vote of confidence in leader Adrian Delia or kick off a fresh leadership race. The election closes today.

Another story quotes PN Leader Adrian Delia at the opening of the General Council who renewed his promise to return the party to the people. The President of the party’s youth wing, Joseph Grech, said that a fresh leadership race would sow a new seed of hope.

