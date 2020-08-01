Malta: Half the eligible votes in the PN General Council cast

1st August 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon says that more than half the members of the PN General Council have cast their votes in the extraordinary session that will lead to either a vote of confidence in leader Adrian Delia or kick off a fresh leadership race. The election closes today.

Another story quotes PN Leader Adrian Delia at the opening of the General Council who renewed his promise to return the party to the people. The President of the party’s youth wing, Joseph Grech, said that a fresh leadership race would sow a new seed of hope.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Tags: , , , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Florida, North Carolina declare emergencies as Hurricane Isaias nears

1st August 2020

Boris Johnson orders police to enforce face mask laws

1st August 2020

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 955 to 209,653

1st August 2020

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 292,000

1st August 2020

Photo Story: Italian military exercises on the island of Pantelleria

1st August 2020

Large U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trials will exclude pregnant women for now

1st August 2020

Four crew members on Norwegian cruise ship hospitalised with COVID-19

1st August 2020

Italian President stresses that freedom does not include the right to make others ill

1st August 2020

Egypt reports lowest coronavirus daily figure since May 3

1st August 2020

Canada extends travel ban to August 31

1st August 2020
%d bloggers like this: