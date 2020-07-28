Malta: GWU welcomes Gozo remote working proposals

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes General Workers Union secretary Kendrick Borg who welcomed proposals by the Permanent Committee for Gozo Affairs to promote remote working for Gozitans. Borg said the step would bring more flexibility to employment.

L-Orizzont says that a new coronavirus case was linked to a local feast march in Santa Venera, the first to emerge from such activities. Health authorities are urging people who took part in the event to take a swab test.

