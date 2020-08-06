Malta: GWU seeks compromise between health and economy

6th August 2020
Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont speaks with General Workers Union secretary general Josef Bugeja ahead of a meeting of social partners to discuss recent Covid-19 developments. Bugeja said the union is insisting on a balance between health and the economy.

The paper quotes a paper published in a medical journal by Martin Balzan, the president of the Medical Association, where he argues that the Covid-19 rate in Europe’s southern regions remained relatively low.

Another story announces the sudden death of veteran journalist Sam Sammut who served as head of news for several publications by the General Workers Union. The paper says Sammut was active in the Ħamrun PL club.

