Malta: GWU registers industrial actions at Air Malta

L-Orizzont announces that the General Workers Union has registered industrial actions at Air Malta after the company turned down offers to discuss changes to rosters for workers in the Aviation Services. Around 400 people work in this division, providing servicing to aircraft.

Another report says that a wave of new coronavirus cases is surging across Europe, particularly in Spain, France, and Germany. The paper reports that registered new cases in the UK rose to more than 1,100 on Wednesday, the highest since the last week of June.

