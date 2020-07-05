Malta: GWU calls for more flexibility in the workplace

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa quotes General Workers Union secretary general Josef Bugeja who said that a new legislative framework is necessary to provide more flexibility to industrial relations. He said the Covid-19 emergency made clear that work could be more efficient.

The paper publishes an interview with PL President Daniel Micallef who is running for the party’s deputy leadership vacated by Chris Cardona. Micallef said he believes the Labour Party is the best instrument for change in Malta.

