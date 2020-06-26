Malta: Gozo tourism body cautious on numbers this summer

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent publishes an interview with Gozo Tourism Association Joe Muscat who said that, while local tourism is expected to increase this summer, it will not make up for the decline in international tourist arrivals.

Another story follows the PN General Council on Thursday as it adopted a new draft statute. A statement by the party said that the update will ‘open a new chapter’ in its history.

