Malta: Gozo Channel Chief Officer attacked while enforcing rules
A Chief Officer of a Gozo Channel vessel was attacked by a group of men while enforcing rules about mask-wearing, the Gozo Ministry and the company said.
Two men were hospitalised.
A Police spokesperson told Newsbook.com.mt that the incident happened at 6.30pm on Saturday. The ferry was due to leave from Gozo.
Wearing of masks on Gozo Channel ferries remains obligatory.
