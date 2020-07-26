Malta: Gozo Channel Chief Officer attacked while enforcing rules

26th July 2020
A Chief Officer of a Gozo Channel vessel was attacked by a group of men while enforcing rules about mask-wearing, the Gozo Ministry and the company said.

Two men were hospitalised.

A Police spokesperson told Newsbook.com.mt that the incident happened at 6.30pm on Saturday. The ferry was due to leave from Gozo.

Wearing of masks on Gozo Channel ferries remains obligatory.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 17:05

