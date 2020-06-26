Malta: Govt’s consolidated fund registers €673.4 million deficit

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Between January and May 2020, recurrent revenue fell by €317.7 million and totalled €1,508.9 million, was 17.4% lower than the €1,826.6 million reported in revenue by the end of May 2019.

According to the data published by the National Statistics Office, NSO, a €142.8 million drop in Income Tax proved to be the main catalyst behind the decline in revenue.

Source: Newsbook

