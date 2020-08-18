Malta: Government unveils new safety measures

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports on new measures introduced by the government to limit the Covid-19 spread. Groups of more than 15 people in public spaces will be dispersed while facemasks are mandatory in all enclosed places.

The paper quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne who said that Malta will follow the EU on the coronavirus vaccination programme and that the government’s target is universal vaccination.

Another story says that the General Workers Union has been recognised as the main union by the Lands Registry Agency after a verification process to confirm that it represents a majority of employees.

