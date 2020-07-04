Malta: Government to ditch IIP passport scheme

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that the government published amendments to the Citizenship Act on Friday that will scrap the current cash-for-passports scheme and introduce a new residence by investment system.

Another story quotes a report by the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life which found former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in breach of ethical conduct for accepting fine wines from business mogul Yorgen Fenech.

