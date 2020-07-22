Malta: Government silent of Vitals MoU

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that a freedom of information request for the publication of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the government and Vitals Global Healthcare went unanswered by the OPM.

Another story reports an announcement by the government that Malta has been allocated €2.25 billion in EU funds after the EU Council reached an agreement over a €1.8 trillion budget on Tuesday,

