Malta: Government may seek extension from Moneyval

The Times reveals that Malta is set to request a six-month extension on its Moneyval assessment deadline. The original review has already been postponed by three months to October because of the virus outbreak.

Another story says the coronavirus health emergency will be lifted today. Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci, however, warned people to keep wearing masks in public places and observe social distancing.

