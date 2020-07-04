Malta: Government listened to PN and scrapped IIP scheme – Adrian Delia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The government has once again listened to the Opposition and this time around scrapped the passport buyer scheme, Adrian Delia said on Saturday.

“I publicly spoke up against the IIP scheme and the damage it will cause to our country, two years before entering politics,” he said.

“Let’s start discussing what’s best for our country and which structure will best attract investment to Malta, to create employment and opportunities, and bolster business.”

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 16:45

