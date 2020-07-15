Malta: Government finds misplaced agreement document

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today says that the Office of the Prime Minister has located the missing agreement document with Vitals Global Healthcare and handed it over to the National Auditor Office. The paper says that the MoU was signed by Malta Enterprise.

Another story quotes PN Leader Adrian Delia ahead of a marathon meeting of the party Executive. He said he expected the discussions to focus on the interests and the political programme of the party.

