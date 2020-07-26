Malta: Government deficit rises to 8.5 percent in first quarter

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta registered a general government deficit-to-GDP ratio of 8.5 percent in the first quarter of 2020. Figures by Eurostat indicate that Malta recorded the biggest change from the previous quarter, dropping by more than nine percent. The average ratio stood at 2.2 percent in the euro area and 2.3 percent in the EU.

All countries registered a deficit in the first three months of the year except for Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Germany which registered a surplus of 0.1 percent, 0.8 percent, and 1.0 percent, respectively.

This was the first time in the two years under review that Malta recorded a general government deficit, registering the highest surplus of 3.2 percent in the second quarter of 2018.

