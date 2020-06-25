Malta: Government aims for 700,000 tourists this year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli who told parliament that the government is aiming for a target of 700,000 tourists by the end of the year. The minister said €5 million were invested in reskilling workers in the tourism sector.

A second story says that the Malta Gaming Authority refused or withdrew 44 licenses last year from 89 applications. The authority’s annual report confirms that 53 new licenses were granted during 2019.

Another report says that newly appointed Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà led over 1,100 investigations when he headed the Economic Crimes Unit. The paper says he won nine in ten of all cases that were prosecuted.

